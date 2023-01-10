Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,289 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sanofi by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684,509 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sanofi by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,434 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sanofi by 1,744.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,406,000 after acquiring an additional 915,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,260,000 after acquiring an additional 515,245 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($112.90) to €85.00 ($91.40) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

