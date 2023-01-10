Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,838 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,621 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 24,420 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($112.90) to €85.00 ($91.40) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

