Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($112.90) to €85.00 ($91.40) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.