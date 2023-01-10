SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SAP by 650.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SAP by 108.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 77.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $111.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.81. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $140.41. The company has a market capitalization of $131.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($102.15) to €100.00 ($107.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

