Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 8.6% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 52,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Schlumberger by 29.8% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 18,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Schlumberger by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $21,383,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,652,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,338,000 after acquiring an additional 65,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.1 %

SLB opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

