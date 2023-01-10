Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $398,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 205.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 305.4% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 45,676 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 34,409 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 227.8% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.46 and its 200 day moving average is $228.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Get Rating

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

