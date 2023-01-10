Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,739 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.3% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Stock Up 1.0 %

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $227.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $323.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.21 and a 200 day moving average of $251.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

