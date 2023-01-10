SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $14,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 305,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPSC. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC opened at $127.20 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $146.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.57.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $369,174.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,471,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,566.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,944. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.