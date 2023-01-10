Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,436,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,564,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,643,000 after acquiring an additional 849,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $446.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

