Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on STC shares. TheStreet downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

NYSE STC opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $80.80.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $716.40 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.00%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

