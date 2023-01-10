Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 27,789 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 156.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Tilray by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 1,333.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 503.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Tilray by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $9.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TLRY. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Tilray to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Insider Activity at Tilray

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,224,196 shares in the company, valued at $23,527,460.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

