Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $168,000 Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 37,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.5% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $523,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.