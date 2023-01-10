Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $204,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:IR opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.04. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.82%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.