Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $206,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 925.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT Trading Up 4.0 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

NYSE:EQT opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

