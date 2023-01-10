Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 114 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Workday were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Workday by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.58.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $162.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of -131.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $261.89.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,755 shares of company stock valued at $23,180,137. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

