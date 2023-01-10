Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 228 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,730,000 after buying an additional 539,764 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after buying an additional 393,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,984,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,930,000 after buying an additional 268,395 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,559,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,384,000 after buying an additional 185,971 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

SF opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average is $59.13. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

