Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Wedbush upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Price Performance

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total value of $1,300,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,886,501.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total value of $1,300,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,886,501.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $161,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,390 shares of company stock valued at $44,101,135. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $264.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.76. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

