Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.08.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.91. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.11). WEX had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $616.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,262.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Groch acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.25 per share, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,331.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

