Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 92.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of STC stock opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $80.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $716.40 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.