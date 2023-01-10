Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 179.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 110.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 979.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 32.21%. Washington Federal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 16th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

