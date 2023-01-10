Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $351,000 in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 256,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,630 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WERN stock opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $827.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WERN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

