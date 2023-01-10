Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 54.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 2.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 2.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.36. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

