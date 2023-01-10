Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,400 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,705 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 34.5% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in América Móvil during the third quarter worth $248,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 814,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in América Móvil during the second quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMX. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

