Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $748,000 Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of THD opened at $79.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64.

