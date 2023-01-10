SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,873 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $14,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 156.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SIVB opened at $249.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $752.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.18.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

