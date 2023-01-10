Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Texas Permanent School Fund’s 4th Largest Position

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,020 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $99,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 228.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,713 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after buying an additional 56,161 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 354.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $378.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.66.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.20.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

