Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Tesla were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 337.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 45,676 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.20.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $378.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

