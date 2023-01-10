Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Boosted by Shearwater Capital LLC

Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.4% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 582.4% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.20.
TSLA opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
