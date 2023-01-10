Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,138,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 202,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after buying an additional 35,029 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 174,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 883,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after buying an additional 41,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Insider Activity

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.58 per share, for a total transaction of $596,095.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.58 per share, for a total transaction of $596,095.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,713.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 24,826 shares of company stock worth $1,198,707 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $71.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.93.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $264.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.