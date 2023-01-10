Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 1,197 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,497,944,000 after buying an additional 1,235,625 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,329,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,660,000 after purchasing an additional 448,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7,468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,046,000 after purchasing an additional 395,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 12,947.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,653,000 after purchasing an additional 276,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.40.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

PerkinElmer stock opened at $133.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $190.56. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.06.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

