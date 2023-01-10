Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 2,469 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 15.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $82.77.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

