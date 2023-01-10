Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 499 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $540,607.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,483,975.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $540,607.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,483,975.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $649,904.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,803 shares in the company, valued at $42,017,162.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,326 shares of company stock valued at $31,637,469. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $383.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

