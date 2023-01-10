Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 829,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,738,000 after purchasing an additional 83,335 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,057 shares of company stock worth $6,248,016 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $148.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.10. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $150.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.91.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.