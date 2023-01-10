Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,251 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,115 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IART. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IART opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $69.90.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $385.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.