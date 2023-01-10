Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 17,500 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

ETRN stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 153.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.03 million.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -13.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

