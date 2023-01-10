Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 39,303 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 444.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,303 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PVH by 38.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in PVH by 18.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in PVH by 22.6% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.78.

Shares of PVH opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $106.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01.

PVH Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

