Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 8,799 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,560,000 after acquiring an additional 834,564 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,281,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,709,000 after acquiring an additional 653,971 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

