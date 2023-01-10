Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,242,000 after purchasing an additional 617,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 755,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

BOH stock opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.01.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.15). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.