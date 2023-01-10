Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $6,852,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $249,620.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $348,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,303 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

