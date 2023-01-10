Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,444,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,680,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 472,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after purchasing an additional 276,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJRD opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

