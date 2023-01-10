Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $212.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $205.24 and a one year high of $363.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.70.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

