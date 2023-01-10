Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Waters by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Waters by 48.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.22.

WAT stock opened at $320.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.30 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

