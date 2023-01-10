Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 699,104 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after acquiring an additional 492,851 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,274,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,575,000 after acquiring an additional 403,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,544,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.