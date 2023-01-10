Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 49.6% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 31.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 93,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Align Technology by 15.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $227.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.65 and its 200 day moving average is $229.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $562.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

