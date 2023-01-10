Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.14 Million Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 20.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 223,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 95,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lancaster Colony

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $465,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,117,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,686 shares of company stock worth $2,434,971. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $198.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.27 and a 200-day moving average of $169.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $116.85 and a 52-week high of $214.00.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $425.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.04 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.14%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.