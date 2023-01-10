Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.15 Million Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in GATX were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 311.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in GATX during the third quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 188.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in GATX by 448.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 24.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GATX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.67.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.42. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.96 and a 1 year high of $127.58.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.66 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.25%. Analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. GATX’s payout ratio is 44.54%.

In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $84,648.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $84,648.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,160 shares of company stock worth $440,313. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

