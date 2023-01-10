Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.22 Million Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Boston Beer by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer stock opened at $322.62 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $519.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.50.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.66. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $520,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $520,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,200 shares of company stock worth $2,143,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.47.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

