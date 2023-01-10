Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 461.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after buying an additional 32,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 328.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after purchasing an additional 180,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.67.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TDY opened at $408.40 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $407.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.24. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,505 shares of company stock worth $8,156,036. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.