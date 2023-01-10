Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 63.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,287,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,938,000 after buying an additional 885,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 324.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 560,785 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at $9,423,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 52.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 767,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 263,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.04.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $208.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.27 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

