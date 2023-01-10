Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.28 Million Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amcor by 1,680.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 81.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Amcor by 406.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Amcor by 27.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $5,886,300.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

